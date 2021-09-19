Friday Night Football: Medicine Valley v. Axtell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Last night, Medicine Valley hosts Axtell as the Raiders hold their 2021 homecoming. The Medicine Valley marching band pounded drums that foreshadowed a game full of pounding hits.

Early second quarter, the home team gets on the board and Hudson Stout runs it in for six.

Medicine Valley didn’t disappoint on homecoming night as they defeat Axtell 50 to 28.

