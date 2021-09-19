Advertisement

Military aircraft crashes in Lake Worth, Texas, authorities say

The Fort Worth Fire Department wrote that a “military training aircraft” had crashed, and that...
The Fort Worth Fire Department wrote that a “military training aircraft” had crashed, and that two to three people were being treated.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A military aircraft crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, on Sunday, authorities said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and the Lake Worth Police Department tweeted about the crash early Sunday afternoon.

The fire department wrote that a “military training aircraft” had crashed, and that two to three people were being treated and two homes were heavily damaged.

The police department wrote that two to six homes were damaged.

Lake Worth is about eight miles northwest of Fort Worth.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a large wildfire south of Crawford in the Nebraska Panhandle.
Two wildfires break out in the Nebraska panhandle
Chance Englebert, still missing.
No closer two years later, in search for Chance Englebert
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
Keynote speaker and pro-life activist Mark Lee Dickson.
Making a difference for women and families in the North Platte area
FINAL: Oklahoma beats Nebraska, 23-16

Latest News

Aerial footage from Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, shows migrants camped under the bridge in Del...
US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining...
France’s Macron to talk to Biden amid crisis over submarines
A massive pile of tires in Alvo, Nebraska is now in compliance, according the state.
Nebraska scrap tire business works to tame mountain of tires
State cannabis lobbying group forms even though it’s illegal