Nebraska scrap tire business works to tame mountain of tires

A massive pile of tires in Alvo, Nebraska is now in compliance, according the state.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALVO, Neb. (AP) — The massive flammable mountain of scrap tires that had grown to more than twice the size allowed under state environmental rules in a small eastern Nebraska town now appears to be in compliance with the rules.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy said a report released last week that B-Rose Tire Recycling of Alvo had made significant progress in coming into compliance with a Sept. 1 deadline to bring its inventory below 160,000 passenger tire equivalents.

In April, the business signed a consent agreement with state regulators to drastically reduce its pile of shredded tires or face fines or other sanctions.

