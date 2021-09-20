Cool conditions to continue Tuesday, a warm up midweek

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - Monday started cloudy, but since Monday afternoon, the conditions have dramatically improved with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 0s with breezy and partly cloudy conditions. The dew points have dropped into the 30s and 40s due to the passing of a strong cold front.

Fall like conditions are in the air with cooler temperatures (Andre Brooks)

Drier air into the region due to passing of a cold front (Andre Brooks)

The pleasant conditions in our area will continue through the week due to a strong area of high pressure. This high pressure will also allow for the temperatures to rebound back into the upper 70s to mid 80s midweek.

Calm conditions to continue due to a strong high pressure system (Andre Brooks)

Little to no rain is expected during the next week due to lack of strong disturbances to come through the area. Some clouds could pass through the area late this week.

A warming trend in the Scottsbluff region (Andre Brooks)

Increasing temperatures midweek for North Platte (Andre Brooks)

