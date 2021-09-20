DACA walk scheduled for North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An organized walk at Cody Park to support Dreamers staying in the United States under the DACA initiative will be held Saturday.

The walk is sponsored by Las Mañanitas Podcast.

“The stories that people have told me through the podcast, the things that I’ve been able to help with that they people had no idea North Platte offered, or they needed translated for this and that and they didn’t know where to go, I offer that,” said walk organizer Adi Fernandez. “Just to see their face light up, to see that somebody is waiting to help them do that that made me feel so good, it made me feel what else can I do? How more can I help these people?

A federal judge ruled in mid-July that the program was illegal. President Joe Biden, a supporter of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, is now urging Congress to take action.

Last year, the United States Supreme Court ruled that the Trump Administration acted illegally when it tried to shut down the DACA program, a program that was put in place in 2012 by President Barack Obama.

Fernandez wants to make clear the walk is not a protest, but rather a peaceful walk to help bring awareness. She hopes people from surrounding communities will also participate in Saturday’s walk.

“They feel like we’re illegals and we are just here to take from this country, take jobs and things like that, and we’re just not,” Fernandez said. “We’re just like everybody else, we have our family here. How would you feel if you were on the verge of being taking from all of this? So if I can change somebody’s outlook on that and put themselves in our shoes, I feel like this would unite our community so much more.”

The walk is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. It will begin at Cody Park at end at Memorial Park. Proceeds from t-shirts and magnets will go to Autism Society of Nebraska.

