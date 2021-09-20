Fall-like start to the week with sunny skies to continue through the week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) -Sunday was a warm and sunny day with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s, but these warm temperatures are not here to stay.

Warm temperatures to end the weekend (Andre Brooks)

With a cold front coming through the area overnight Sunday and early Monday morning, allowing for temperatures to drop into the upper 60s to low 70s. Partly cloudy conditions will be the likely outcome with this front and no severe weather is anticipated.

Cool temperatures to start the workweek (Andre Brooks)

Then, a high pressure system will be building into the area this week, keeping the weather sunny and breezy at times. This will also cause temperatures to rise from the upper 60s to the upper 70s to low 80s.

High pressure to take control of the weather pattern this week (Andre Brooks)

Another brief cooldown is possible later in the week with highs dropping to the mid to upper 70s. We will continue to monitor the progress of this system.

