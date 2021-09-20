Investigation into death in North Platte, “female’s body found”

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Police Department is reporting an investigation into the death of a “female” (no age range is given) in North Platte, found Saturday afternoon at a home in the 1800 Block of North Jackson.

NPPD says the North Platte 911 Center received a call at 1 p.m., Saturday. Officers with the North Platte Police Department and responders with the North Platte Fire Department were called to the scene. Officers confirmed a “female,” dead in the residence. NPPD says an investigation into the circumstances of her death is ongoing.

Her identity is being withheld at this time.

