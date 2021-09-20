Advertisement

Nebraska’s COVID-19 Dashboard to return

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW and Madison Pitsch
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Governor Pete Ricketts announced on Monday that Nebraska’s COVID-19 Dashboard is coming back. This follows the state’s hospital capacity going above 10%.

Governor Ricketts signed an executive order Monday that waves a statue that prevents the state from sharing that information. As of Monday, 28% of hospital beds and 23% of adult ICU beds in the state are available.

“This is getting back to HIPPA rules and our laws about how we implement that, I’m waiving that statute so we can start displaying that data again,” said Gov. Ricketts.

This follows the state declaring a hospital staffing emergency less than a month ago. Ricketts said if the state’s capacity falls below 10% on a rolling seven-day average, the state will no longer have to provide that dashboard information.

