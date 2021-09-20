Advertisement

Police investigate shooting at Virginia high school

Newport News schools spokeswoman Michelle Price said by telephone that there was weapons-related incident at the school with at least two victims.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating a shooting at a high school.

Newport News police said in a statement Monday afternoon that officers are on the scene of a shooting at Heritage High School.

Newport News schools spokeswoman Michelle Price said by telephone that there was weapons-related incident at the school with at least two victims.

She did not have details about the severity of their injuries.

Police say students are being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts.

Video from the scene showed parents walking on the sidewalks and on their cell phones.

