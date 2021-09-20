Tuesday Forecast: Sunshine, cool, and comfortable weather to finish off summer

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Our first fall cold front of the season has pushed through the state and we’ll be left with some cool and blustery weather, though it should be quite comfortable as we finish off our last full day of astronomical summer on Tuesday.

Into Monday evening, partly cloudy skies are expected with northwest winds remaining a bit on the breezy side. As high pressure settles in from the west, that should help tone down the high end wind gusts we’ve seen so far on Monday and should help clear out skies as we head into the day on Tuesday. A few clouds are expected, but we should see mainly sunny skies through most of the day on Tuesday with dry weather.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with mainly sunny skies on Tuesday. (KNOP)

Temperatures overnight tonight will be quite cool, with overnight lows into the upper 30s across parts of the Panhandle and into the 40s for most of Greater Nebraska. If you’re out early on Tuesday morning, you’ll likely want a jacket or a sweater!

Chilly temperatures in the 30s and 40s are forecast into Tuesday morning. (KNOP)

As a cool, Canadian high pressure system slides through the area, temperatures will remain quite cool into Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the state. Winds should remain from the northwest at around 10 to 15 MPH.

Look for high temperatures in the 60s to low 70s on Tuesday. (KNOP)

The extended forecast continues to advertise September as a transitional month as temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s across much of the state into Wednesday morning before we see highs back in the low to mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Another front will usher in some cooler air for Friday before temperatures jump back to the 80s by this weekend and into early next week. Rain chances are slim to none over the next week. We’ll keep an eye on that next cold front late this week, though right now it looks like a dry front.

Temperatures will continue to bounce around over the next week with highs in the 70s and 80s with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. (KNOP)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.