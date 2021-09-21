California woman dies in Hwy 183 crash

CUSTER COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A California woman has died from her injuries following an accident last week in Custer County.

Just before 10:45 p.m. on September 13, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 183 mile marker 99.

The sheriff’s office said Rhonda L. Lynch, 60, of Ramona, CA, was traveling southbound on Highway 183 when she lost control of her 1994 Chevrolet Suburban and hit a guardrail. She was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Lynch was taken to the hospital in Broken Bow where she was later life-flighted to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

The sheriff’s office said Lynch died at the University of Nebraska Medical Center on September 17 as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.