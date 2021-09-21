Country music stars coming to Nebraskaland days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Nebraskaland’s days concert lineup will include Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert on the final days of the festival. The Nebraskaland day’s board shared their excitement about the concert acts at a conference at Viaero Wireless.

“These are people at the top of their careers, and we as an organization are excited to bring them to North Platte,” said David Fudge, Executive Director of Nebraskaland days. “Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert presented the opportunity to come out. When you have names like that and willingness to play in our market, you jump on that.”

Nebraskaland days brings people from across the region, adding Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw could potentially make Nebraskaland days a regional festival.

“It is not just North Platte or Lincoln County,” said Fudge. “It is a part of our job to draw people to town. When people come from Denver, Kansas City Sioux Falls, they are staying the night in our hotels, going to our local restaurants, and shopping in our stores.”

This big announcement will have an even bigger economic impact on the community.

“It does move the needle in turns of what it does for our local business community,” said Fudge. “Nebraskaland days brings in millions of dollars and puts it back into North Platte. We have a lot of pride in our community in North Platte. Nebraskaland days is one of those things that gives our community a chance to show others who we are and what we are about. We show off our town and we are proud to be the catalyst of that.”

Tickets go on sale on Sept, 29 and can be purchased at Nebraskalanddays.com.

