Hops for Hope Friday night

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Pals Brewing Company (4520 S. Buffalo Bill Avenue, North Platte) and North Platte’s Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center are teaming up for a fun night of Hops and Hope “Oktoberfest,” on Friday out at Pals from 6-9 pm.

Get tickets now to support the advocacy center by going to www.bridgeofhopecac.org or by calling 308-534-4064. Tickets for the event cost $30, and you get a brat, a beer, and the enjoyment of Polka music, live and preformed by The Traveling Musicians. There are also games, silent auction, and raffle planned.

