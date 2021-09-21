Advertisement

Hops for Hope Friday night

Pals Brewing Company and Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center
Event to benefit Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center.
Event to benefit Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center.
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Pals Brewing Company (4520 S. Buffalo Bill Avenue, North Platte) and North Platte’s Bridge of Hope Advocacy Center are teaming up for a fun night of Hops and Hope “Oktoberfest,” on Friday out at Pals from 6-9 pm.

Get tickets now to support the advocacy center by going to www.bridgeofhopecac.org or by calling 308-534-4064. Tickets for the event cost $30, and you get a brat, a beer, and the enjoyment of Polka music, live and preformed by The Traveling Musicians. There are also games, silent auction, and raffle planned.

