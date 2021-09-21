Advertisement

Increasing cellular service at Wild West Arena

By Marresa Burke
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Cellular service is improving at the Wild West Arena. Viaero Wireless teamed up with the Nebraskaland Day’s committee to increase the quality of service to their customers.

“We are super excited to partner with Nebraskaland days,” said Brittany Hansen, Store Manager at Viaero Wireless North Platte. “We are proud about the Nebraskland Day’s committee’s involvement in the community which is what we pride ourselves in, as well. We saw this as an opportunity to get more involved with Nebraskaland days and the community as a whole. This is something our Viaero Wireless family is happy to be a part of.”

During Nebraskaland days, many people voice concerns about their lack of service in the Wild West Arena. To prepare for next year, Viaero Wireless added a new tower and Wi-Fi in the arena.

“Over the last five years, we have almost tripled our coverage in North Platte,” said Hansen. “We have coverage nationwide and international that add in increasing our coverage area.”

The addition of the towers had increased coverage and service in the northwest side of town.

