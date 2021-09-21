Strengthening families and communities to thrive: You’re invited!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Communities For Kids North Platte (C4K) would like to invite the North Platte community to attend the 2021 Thriving Children Conference to address the critical role that high-quality early childhood education strengthens families and communities to thrive.

Currently in the North Platte community there are discussions happening with local community groups in regards to current and future capacity concerns with child care. Local child care professionals are currently struggling with a high volume of families needing quality child care as well as staffing shortages in their centers. With the current shortages of employees across the country, businesses have raised their hourly rate. Child care centers now struggle to compete with the increase in wages when hiring staff. As a result, child care centers will need to raise their child care rates for families in order to compete with the increase in hourly wages, which, in return, puts a financial strain on families.

The Thriving Children Conference is a free online conference on Monday Sept. 27th, 2021 for an exciting day of learning, sharing, and inspiration as community leaders from across Nebraska come together to focus on high-quality early childhood education and its connection to economic development and community vitality. This conference is intended for community leaders, including those in education, economic development, child care, business, government, health care, higher education, and philanthropy. Attendees will learn about key research, program, policy, and outreach aspects of high-quality early childhood education programs and services and their important role in economic development. Please register at:thrivingchildrenconference.com/2021.

Communities for Kids is a state-wide initiative which supports young children, families and those providing their care. The Communities for Kids initiative is a multi-year planning and implementation initiative that was created in response to community requests for assistance with shortages of high-quality early childhood care and education programs. These shortages impact children’s optimal development and also pose a challenge for communities hoping to attract and retain the viable workforce they need to thrive. Nebraska Children and Family Foundation awarded the Communities for Kids North Platte a grant which supports quality childcare in our community. Families First Partnership in North Platte, NE is the fiscal sponsor and provides 501c3 tax deductible status for Communities for Kids North Platte. Please go to the following link to learn more about this important initiative and additional details about the Thrive Conference on Monday September 27th, 2021 Buffett Institute - 2021 Thriving Children, Families, and Communities Conference (nebraska.edu) .

Communities for Kids North Platte is currently open to partner with organizations and volunteers, who are passionate about investing in children and the economic growth of the North Platte community. Please contact Diane Livingston/C4K Coordinator at 308-660-2209 or email her at: c4knp.org. if you would like to learn more about this initiative and/or donate.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.