Advertisement

Warmer and sunny midweek coming for the area

By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - Tuesday afternoon was another fall like day and it was sunny to partly cloudy across the region. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 60s with a northernly wind making it feel drier and cooler in the air.

Cool temperatures providing a fall like airmass
Cool temperatures providing a fall like airmass(Andre Brooks)

For the rest of Tuesday evening into Wednesday, temperatures will be dropping from the mid to upper 60s to the low to upper 40s once the area gets into the overnight hours. Clear to partly cloudy skies are going to be the conditions for the region.

Overnight conditions will be cool with clear to partly cloudy conditions
Overnight conditions will be cool with clear to partly cloudy conditions(Andre Brooks)

For the day on Wednesday, temperatures will be on the increase due to the high pressure system shifting towards the east, providing for a more souterly flow allowing for the tmeperatures to go up. Temperatures for the region will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s across the region. Sunny to partly cloudy conditions will continue.

Warmer temperatures on the way for the region
Warmer temperatures on the way for the region(Andre Brooks)

For Thursday, temperatures will continue to climb with them being in the low to mid 80s. Dry conditions will continue to be in our headlines for Thursday as well with sunny to partly cloudy conditions will prevail.

Even warmer conditions to prevail Thursday
Even warmer conditions to prevail Thursday(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car tape generic AP
Investigation into death in North Platte, “female’s body found”
Chance Englebert, still missing.
No closer two years later, in search for Chance Englebert
Nebraska’s COVID-19 Dashboard to return
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
The first annual DACA walk will be held Saturday at Cody Park.
DACA walk scheduled for North Platte

Latest News

KNOP Weather Story 9-20-2021
A cooldown to start the week; staying dry, sunny
Look for high temperatures in the 60s to low 70s on Tuesday.
Tuesday Forecast: Sunshine, cool, and comfortable weather to finish off summer
A pattern change is coming to the region with a cold front coming through the area
Warm wrap-up to the weekend, cooler start to the workweek
Some morning clouds give way to sunshine and warmer temperatures.
KNOP WEATHERCAST 6 PM