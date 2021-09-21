Warmer and sunny midweek coming for the area

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - Tuesday afternoon was another fall like day and it was sunny to partly cloudy across the region. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 60s with a northernly wind making it feel drier and cooler in the air.

Cool temperatures providing a fall like airmass (Andre Brooks)

For the rest of Tuesday evening into Wednesday, temperatures will be dropping from the mid to upper 60s to the low to upper 40s once the area gets into the overnight hours. Clear to partly cloudy skies are going to be the conditions for the region.

Overnight conditions will be cool with clear to partly cloudy conditions (Andre Brooks)

For the day on Wednesday, temperatures will be on the increase due to the high pressure system shifting towards the east, providing for a more souterly flow allowing for the tmeperatures to go up. Temperatures for the region will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s across the region. Sunny to partly cloudy conditions will continue.

Warmer temperatures on the way for the region (Andre Brooks)

For Thursday, temperatures will continue to climb with them being in the low to mid 80s. Dry conditions will continue to be in our headlines for Thursday as well with sunny to partly cloudy conditions will prevail.

Even warmer conditions to prevail Thursday (Andre Brooks)

