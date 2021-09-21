Advertisement

Woman celebrates 107 trips around the sun

By Nicole Griffith and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – Woodrow Wilson was president when Vanesta Gray was born in 1914, and gas was only 20 cents.

Gray told KOLN when she woke up Thursday, she almost had nearly forgotten it was her birthday – her 107th birthday to be exact.

“I’ve enjoyed all of my years,” Gray said. “I hope I get to see another one or two.”

Gray’s sister-in-law Wilma Baugous lives one floor above her Van Dorn Villa apartment and showered the birthday girl with balloons, flowers and cards.

“Every year has been special that we can celebrate another milestone,” Baugous said.

Born in 1914, Gray is the second child of six, a mother and a grandmother. She was born on a farm in northeast Nebraska and grew up during the depression.

“We didn’t know it was the depression because all of our friends were in the same boat,” Gray said. “We did what we had to do... kept working hard.”

Each year on her birthday, Gray asks for only one thing: just one more year.

“I hope I can have one more birthday,” she said. “That’s what I ask for every birthday.”

Gray said she didn’t have the secret to a long and successful life but added making sure to sleep well and think of others before yourself.

Gray moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in the 1980s. She enjoys Huskers football and Royals baseball.

Copyright 2021 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car tape generic AP
Investigation into death in North Platte, “female’s body found”
Chance Englebert, still missing.
No closer two years later, in search for Chance Englebert
Nebraska’s COVID-19 Dashboard to return
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
The first annual DACA walk will be held Saturday at Cody Park.
DACA walk scheduled for North Platte

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at...
Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Gabby Petito’s boyfriend sought in Florida nature preserve
Two 17-year-old students were shot at a Virginia high school, one in the face and another in...
Police: Teen charged in high school shooting that wounded 2
The crisis grows at the U.S.-Mexico border as thousands of Haitians hope to get into the United...
Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border
Homeland Security Secretary is "horrified" by videos of confrontations between migrants and...
Crisis at the border: DHS investigates aggressive confrontations