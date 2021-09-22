27 Troopers honored for drunk driving prevention and enforcement

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - More than 25 Nebraska State Troopers have been honored for their efforts to remove impaired drivers from the road, as well as educate the public about the dangers of drunk driving.

Twenty-seven troopers were presented Hero Awards by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) during a ceremony held Tuesday at Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln. MADD honors law enforcement across the state for their daily work to keep drunk or drugged drivers off Nebraska roadways.

“This is a proud day for our NSP team, thanks to incredible work by our troopers across the state,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “These honors from MADD are a great recognition for the constant work it takes to keep roads safe, but they also serve as a reminder that the job is ongoing. We salute MADD for their invaluable work to keep the topic of impaired driving at the forefront of the safe-driving conversation.”

In 2020, NSP troopers arrested nearly 1,000 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They also conduct hundreds of events across the state each year to educate Nebraska’s youth about the dangers of drinking and driving. So far in 2021, troopers have made more than 850 DUI arrests.

MADD also honored officers, deputies, and advocates from several other agencies and organizations around the state.

The troopers honored were:

Troop H - Lincoln

Sgt. Michael Thorson

Trp. Ben Nguyen

Trp. Jamieson Brown

Trp. Nathan Knudson

Trp. Ethan Schroeder

Troop C – Grand Island

Trp. Ryan Stirn

Trp. Luke Kelley

Trp. Brandon Sutton

Trp. Zach Lorang

Trp. Cody Cassidy

Trp. Matthew Richardson

Trp. Jordan Girardi

Trp. Kyle Gaudreault

Troop E - Scottsbluff

Trp. Isaiah Jaramillo

Trp. Timothy Flick

Troop B – Norfolk

Sgt. Ben Brakenhoff

Sgt. John Mobley

Sgt. Jesse Pfeifer

Trp. Ray Johnson

Trp. Kristen McCrea

Trp. Andrew Bestenlehner

Trp. Bryan Wiggins

Trp. Dan Osuna-Salazar

Trp. Madison Reynoldson

Trp. Eric Kloster

Trp. Kayla Reicks

Trp. Tyler Mann

