Advertisement

27 Troopers honored for drunk driving prevention and enforcement

Twenty-seven Nebraska State Troopers have been honored for their efforts to remove impaired...
Twenty-seven Nebraska State Troopers have been honored for their efforts to remove impaired drivers from the road, as well as educate the public about the dangers of drunk driving.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Nebraska State Patrol
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - More than 25 Nebraska State Troopers have been honored for their efforts to remove impaired drivers from the road, as well as educate the public about the dangers of drunk driving.

Twenty-seven troopers were presented Hero Awards by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) during a ceremony held Tuesday at Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln. MADD honors law enforcement across the state for their daily work to keep drunk or drugged drivers off Nebraska roadways.

“This is a proud day for our NSP team, thanks to incredible work by our troopers across the state,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “These honors from MADD are a great recognition for the constant work it takes to keep roads safe, but they also serve as a reminder that the job is ongoing. We salute MADD for their invaluable work to keep the topic of impaired driving at the forefront of the safe-driving conversation.”

In 2020, NSP troopers arrested nearly 1,000 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. They also conduct hundreds of events across the state each year to educate Nebraska’s youth about the dangers of drinking and driving. So far in 2021, troopers have made more than 850 DUI arrests.

MADD also honored officers, deputies, and advocates from several other agencies and organizations around the state.

The troopers honored were:

Troop H - Lincoln

Sgt. Michael Thorson

Trp. Ben Nguyen

Trp. Jamieson Brown

Trp. Nathan Knudson

Trp. Ethan Schroeder

Troop C – Grand Island

Trp. Ryan Stirn

Trp. Luke Kelley

Trp. Brandon Sutton

Trp. Zach Lorang

Trp. Cody Cassidy

Trp. Matthew Richardson

Trp. Jordan Girardi

Trp. Kyle Gaudreault

Troop E - Scottsbluff

Trp. Isaiah Jaramillo

Trp. Timothy Flick

Troop B – Norfolk

Sgt. Ben Brakenhoff

Sgt. John Mobley

Sgt. Jesse Pfeifer

Trp. Ray Johnson

Trp. Kristen McCrea

Trp. Andrew Bestenlehner

Trp. Bryan Wiggins

Trp. Dan Osuna-Salazar

Trp. Madison Reynoldson

Trp. Eric Kloster

Trp. Kayla Reicks

Trp. Tyler Mann

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teen hospitalized in crash with train near Kearney

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By KSNB Local4
She was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney with non-life threatening injuries.

Forecast

Very dry week ahead; above average temperatures

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Fanfarilli
Fall-like start to the week with sunny skies to continue through the week

News

NPPD,NPFD, and Haz-Mat Inc. 6 pm

Updated: 12 hours ago
News 2 at Six

News

NPPD, NPFD, and Haz-Mat Inc. 10 pm

Updated: 12 hours ago
News 2 at Ten

Latest News

News

GPH sees record COVID-19 cases

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Beatriz Reyna
Great Plains Health is treating a record number of COVID-19 patients.

News

California woman dies in Hwy 183 crash

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
The crash happened on Highway 183 in Custer County.

News

Man killed in farm accident on property in eastern Nebraska

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a man died in a tractor accident on private property in eastern Nebraska over the weekend.

News

Nebraska Panhandle wildfires now largely under control

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in western Nebraska’s Panhandle say two wildfires that had neared Scottsbluff and Crawford have largely been brought under control.

News

Ex-Omaha Archdiocese chancellor accused of stealing $275K

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A former chancellor for the Roman Catholic Church’s Archdiocese of Omaha is under criminal investigation after being accused of stealing a total of $275,000 from a former priest accused of sexual abuse and from a Springfield parish.

News

GPH stroke screening

Updated: 23 hours ago
News 2 at Ten