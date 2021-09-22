Teen hospitalized in crash with train near Kearney
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A rural Kearney teen was taken to the hospital after her car collided with a Union Pacific train Wednesday morning west of Kearney.
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident around 7:45 a.m. near Sartoria Road and Highway 30.
A 17-year-old girl was driving a 2011 Kia Optima and traveling northbound just prior to the crash. There were no passengers.
She was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney with non-life threatening injuries.
The vehicle was totaled.
Deputies were assisted by members of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and CHI-GSH paramedics.
