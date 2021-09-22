City crews, volunteers add final touches to Leathers playground

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s been a week since volunteers gathered at Centennial Park to help build the city’s newest playground.

Over the weekend most of that work was finished. However, city crews will remain on site to add the final touches.

The state-of-the-art playground features key community landmarks such as the Union Pacific Railroad and the Depot.

Project coordinators said nearly 900 volunteers logged more than 5,000 hours over the course of the five-day build.

“The Leathers and Associates were very impressed with what we bring as far as our work ethic,” said co-project coordinator Emilly Wurl. “The fact that volunteers said, “hey I got this one job done what’s next?” And I think that’s maybe true for our community is we’re asking what’s next, how else can we step in and have an impact and that’s just been cool.”

The playground is tentatively scheduled to open in 2-3 weeks.

