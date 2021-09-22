Advertisement

City crews, volunteers add final touches to Leathers playground

The new playground at Centennial Park is tentatively scheduled to be complete by mid-October.
The new playground at Centennial Park is tentatively scheduled to be complete by mid-October.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s been a week since volunteers gathered at Centennial Park to help build the city’s newest playground.

Over the weekend most of that work was finished. However, city crews will remain on site to add the final touches.

The state-of-the-art playground features key community landmarks such as the Union Pacific Railroad and the Depot.

Project coordinators said nearly 900 volunteers logged more than 5,000 hours over the course of the five-day build.

“The Leathers and Associates were very impressed with what we bring as far as our work ethic,” said co-project coordinator Emilly Wurl. “The fact that volunteers said, “hey I got this one job done what’s next?” And I think that’s maybe true for our community is we’re asking what’s next, how else can we step in and have an impact and that’s just been cool.”

The playground is tentatively scheduled to open in 2-3 weeks.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in farm accident on property in eastern Nebraska
Chance Englebert, still missing.
No closer two years later, in search for Chance Englebert
Police car tape generic AP
Investigation into death in North Platte, “female’s body found”
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
California woman dies in Hwy 183 crash

Latest News

Temperatures warm into the 80s to near 90° on Thursday afternoon.
Thursday Forecast: Sunshine and warmer weather returns to the forecast
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules
KNOP WEATHER OUTLOOK 9-22-2021
Very dry week ahead; above average temperatures
Teen hospitalized in crash with train near Kearney