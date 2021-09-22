Advertisement

Teen pleads guilty in killing of college student Tessa Majors in NYC park

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — One of two teens charged as adults in the fatal stabbing of a college student in a New York City park pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and robbery charges.

Luchiano Lewis was accused of holding Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors in a headlock and preventing her from escaping while another 14-year-old knifed her in Manhattan’s Morningside Park in December 2019.

Lewis, now 16, downplayed his role in the attack in court Tuesday, saying he didn’t know Majors “had been stabbed, let alone killed” until the next day.

An attorney for the other 14-year-old charged said he was not surprised Lewis minimized his involvement to place blame on his client.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Englebert, still missing.
No closer two years later, in search for Chance Englebert
Police car tape generic AP
Investigation into death in North Platte, “female’s body found”
This Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, photo, shows a Suffolk County Police Department missing person...
Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim
California woman dies in Hwy 183 crash
Man killed in farm accident on property in eastern Nebraska

Latest News

KNOP WEATHER OUTLOOK 9-22-2021
Very dry week ahead; above average temperatures
A Charlotte business owner explained that a viral truck billboard is actually a pro-vaccine...
Anti-vaccination funeral home advertisement went viral, but it’s not what it seems
FILE - In this Thursday, April 15, 2021, file photo, defendants Paul Flores, top left, and his...
Suspects in Kristin Smart disappearance could face trial
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley...
Top US military officer holds talks with Russian counterpart