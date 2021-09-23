Being prepared with emergency training
NPPD, NPFD Haz-Mat team, Haz-Mat Response Inc.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Special training, initiated by Nebraska Public Power, is helping the district, plus the North Platte Fire Department Haz-Mat team, and Haz-Mat Response Inc. of North Platte strengthen weaknesses and identify strengths for working together in extreme situations, such as an oil spill into the canal.
On Tuesday, 35 people learned in an in-class training during the morning, and then in a hands-on exercise in the afternoon. Attending were four from the Haz-Mat Response Inc. team, 22 from NPPD, and nine from NPFD.
“We talked about an action plan in the morning. [Then we were] lucky enough to have these booms out and deploy them and see how they would work in real-time.”
The teams simulated an oil spill into the canal on East Walker Road in North Platte, Tuesday.
Windam pointed out the proximity of the canal to the interstate and other roads crossing the canal. He added that sometimes cars do drive into the canal. Training sessions like this teach teams how to handle spills when they happen.
“We have to be prepared to handle anything.”
Windham says it’s all about being responsible and a good neighbor, adding that the canals are NPPD’s responsibility, and working with other teams, like NPFD and Haz-Mat Response Inc. is a great joint effort, and that they all work very well together.
“And we want to make sure we thank all the non-NPPD people who came in and helped today. We know we can depend on them a lot, if and when the time comes.”
