Being prepared with emergency training

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Special training, initiated by Nebraska Public Power, is helping the district, plus the North Platte Fire Department Haz-Mat team, and Haz-Mat Response Inc. of North Platte strengthen weaknesses and identify strengths for working together in extreme situations, such as an oil spill into the canal.

“The question would be - what if something with hazardous materials would runoff in one of our canals. From NPPD’s standpoint, we have an obligation to be good neighbors. It’s our canal, we want to take care of it. We are the first line of defense until someone like Haz-Mat Response Inc., or the North Platte Fire Departmet can show up with more equipment and help.”

On Tuesday, 35 people learned in an in-class training during the morning, and then in a hands-on exercise in the afternoon. Attending were four from the Haz-Mat Response Inc. team, 22 from NPPD, and nine from NPFD.

“We talked about an action plan in the morning. [Then we were] lucky enough to have these booms out and deploy them and see how they would work in real-time.”

The teams simulated an oil spill into the canal on East Walker Road in North Platte, Tuesday.

“You can use an inert substance, obviously not going to use oil, to try to simulate an oil release. We’ve used cotton seeds in the past, this time we used rice hulls, equivalent to a wheat shaft. Gives the guys a chance to visibly see what is coming down the canal and see if they can direct it. If it was an oil spill, you want to try to direct it to where you can get access to it. With the wheat shaft or rice hulls they can actually see that.”

Windam pointed out the proximity of the canal to the interstate and other roads crossing the canal. He added that sometimes cars do drive into the canal. Training sessions like this teach teams how to handle spills when they happen.

“We have to be prepared to handle anything.”

Windham says it’s all about being responsible and a good neighbor, adding that the canals are NPPD’s responsibility, and working with other teams, like NPFD and Haz-Mat Response Inc. is a great joint effort, and that they all work very well together.

“And we want to make sure we thank all the non-NPPD people who came in and helped today. We know we can depend on them a lot, if and when the time comes.”

Now we are equiped with the knowledge of who to call, how to stage, where to stage and how to get it done in the most efficienct way as possible.

