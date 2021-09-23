Goodbye to summer?? Maybe not completely....

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Wednesday morning when temperatures bottomed out close to the freezing mark, one would not be remissed for thinking summer totally abaondoned us, even before autumn officialy arrived. But now that we’re locked full time into the Fall season, there appears to be enough warm days ahead to make the crossover to colder weather a little easier...with a few hiccups along the way.

Cold front sweeps through the state by Friday morning. Winds shift to the north with temps in the 70s (knop)

After a day in the 80s this afternoon, a cold front will swipe through the viewing area this evening and overnight. But with the air as dry as it is, the only thing noticable will be the switch to northwesterly winds and scattered clouds accompanying the front. Morning lows will range from the mid 40s in the Northern Panhnadle to the low 50s in central parts of the state. The afternoon highs will be about 10 degrees cooler than on Thursday with upper 60s expected in the far north central areas to the mid 70s in the southwest.

Summer returns for the weekend and stays long enough into the middle of next week to pick up a few things for it’s trip to the Southern Hemisphere. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to around 90 through Tuesday with generous sunshine. There are some hints of a return to more ‘normal’ temperatures for late September and a potential for increase moisture for some rainy days but we’ll deal with that later. For now enjoy summers send off..

