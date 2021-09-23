Advertisement

Huskers sellout streak could reach 378 with Red Carpet Experience

The Red Carpet Experience gives underserved youth the opportunity to attend a Nebraska Football...
The Red Carpet Experience gives underserved youth the opportunity to attend a Nebraska Football game for free.(Nebraska Athletics)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Red Carpet Experience is back for the Nebraska vs Northwestern football game next week, which likely means the sellout streak will continue.

The Huskers announced on Facebook that 500 Red Carpet Experience tickets are now available for the Northwestern game. The Red Carpet Experience gives underserved youth the chance to attend a Huskers game for free.

The program, which is run by the University, was the idea of Dr. Lawrence Chatters, who serves as the Senior Associate AD for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Nebraska Athletics. Complimentary tickets through the Red Carpet Experience are limited to students with a demonstrated financial need in 8th grade or younger, along with one or two accompanying parents/guardians or a chaperone.

Red Carpet Experience tickets will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Red Carpet Experience launched for the home opener vs Fordham. For that game, about 2,400 tickets were made available.

The streak, which could now hit 378, dates back to 1962.

Nebraska will play Northwestern October 2. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Request tickets for Red Carpet Experience

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in farm accident on property in eastern Nebraska
A semi truck sits across the eastbound lanes of I-80 following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
UPDATE: Minor injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash on I-80
Chance Englebert, still missing.
No closer two years later, in search for Chance Englebert
Teen hospitalized in crash with train near Kearney
Union Pacific employees in North Platte, Nebraska, dug deep – literally – to prepare a site in...
Welcoming to All: Inclusive Community Build Playground Opening Soon in North Platte

Latest News

A semi truck sits across the eastbound lanes of I-80 following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
UPDATE: Minor injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash on I-80
Temperatures warm into the 80s to near 90° on Thursday afternoon.
Thursday Forecast: Sunshine and warmer weather returns to the forecast
NPHS Homecoming Parade
North Platte High School held their first annual homecoming parade Wednesday.
NPHS homecoming parade