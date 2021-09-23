Advertisement

NPHS homecoming parade

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Thursday, students, faculty and staff at North Platte Public Schools took to the streets to show their school spirit ahead of Friday’s homecoming game.

They were escorted by the North Platte Police Department, North Platte Fire Department, and the North Platte Ambassadors.

North Platte high school student organizations, athletic teams, businesses and other community organizations helped show their bulldog pride.

This is the first year for the parade. It was organized by the high school’s booster club.

