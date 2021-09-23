Advertisement

Want to help improve state rec opportunities? Attend an upcoming workshop

The Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability, or STAR WARS,...
The Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability, or STAR WARS, seeks input from Keith County residents for potential improvements to state recreational areas such as Lake McConaughy.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A committee aimed at improving state recreational opportunities is seeking input from Keith County residents, particularly in the Ogallala and Lake McConaughy area.

The Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability, or STAR WARS, was created after the passage of Legislative Bill 406 to increase tourism and improve recreational and economic development opportunities.

A series of four open house design workshops will be held starting September 27 to view proposed design concepts, ask questions of the project team and provide feedback.

“It’s important for our community to come in and give input, whether they live at the lake, or live in any of the communities in Keith County to see what kind of ideas are being presented,” said Keith County Visitors Committee Chair Deb Schilz. “I would love to see people attending every night as the week progresses. HDR intends to hone in on I believe all of the ideas and come up with several major projects that we can look to implement starting in 2022.”

HDR Inc. out of Omaha is behind the study. Other areas of study include Knox County, Louis and Clark State Recreation Area and Columbus east to the Missouri River.

The workshops will be held Monday through Thursday of next week at the Keith County Fairgrounds. They will begin at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

For more information about the project visit www.planpreserveplayNE.com.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in farm accident on property in eastern Nebraska
A semi truck sits across the eastbound lanes of I-80 following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
UPDATE: Minor injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash on I-80
Chance Englebert, still missing.
No closer two years later, in search for Chance Englebert
Teen hospitalized in crash with train near Kearney
Union Pacific employees in North Platte, Nebraska, dug deep – literally – to prepare a site in...
Welcoming to All: Inclusive Community Build Playground Opening Soon in North Platte

Latest News

Broken Bow woman sentenced for stealing from the booster club
Ulmer Sentenced
Briefly cooler Friday then warming up for the weekend..
Goodbye to summer?? Maybe not completely....
The Red Carpet Experience gives underserved youth the opportunity to attend a Nebraska Football...
Huskers sellout streak could reach 378 with Red Carpet Experience
A semi truck sits across the eastbound lanes of I-80 following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
UPDATE: Minor injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash on I-80