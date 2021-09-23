Want to help improve state rec opportunities? Attend an upcoming workshop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A committee aimed at improving state recreational opportunities is seeking input from Keith County residents, particularly in the Ogallala and Lake McConaughy area.

The Statewide Tourism and Recreational Water Access and Resource Sustainability, or STAR WARS, was created after the passage of Legislative Bill 406 to increase tourism and improve recreational and economic development opportunities.

A series of four open house design workshops will be held starting September 27 to view proposed design concepts, ask questions of the project team and provide feedback.

“It’s important for our community to come in and give input, whether they live at the lake, or live in any of the communities in Keith County to see what kind of ideas are being presented,” said Keith County Visitors Committee Chair Deb Schilz. “I would love to see people attending every night as the week progresses. HDR intends to hone in on I believe all of the ideas and come up with several major projects that we can look to implement starting in 2022.”

HDR Inc. out of Omaha is behind the study. Other areas of study include Knox County, Louis and Clark State Recreation Area and Columbus east to the Missouri River.

The workshops will be held Monday through Thursday of next week at the Keith County Fairgrounds. They will begin at 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

For more information about the project visit www.planpreserveplayNE.com.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.