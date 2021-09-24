Advertisement

$1.2 million in drugs missing from Nebraska State Patrol evidence room

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Amber Little
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police’s audit of a Nebraska State Patrol evidence facility revealed that more than $1.2 million in drugs were unaccounted for.

The missing drugs include large quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, heroin, THC, and ecstasy pills.

$1.2 million in drugs unaccounted for in Nebraska State Patrol evidence room.
$1.2 million in drugs unaccounted for in Nebraska State Patrol evidence room.(Lincoln Police)

LPD did the audit with the help of the Nebraska State Patrol during an investigation into a spike of overdoses in Lincoln.

Between July 24 and August 19 there were 35 overdoses, nine of which resulted in death. Additionally, one surviving victim was pregnant but the baby did not survive.

Thursday, the Lincoln Lancaster County Task Force arrested 35-year-old Anna Idigima, a Nebraska State Patrol employee with access to the evidence room. The other person arrested was Idigima’s boyfriend, 35-year-old George Wesley Weaver Jr.

NSP said Idigima has worked for the department for 14 years and has been an evidence technician for several years.

Idigima was suspended during the investigation and fired from NSP on August 27.

The task force made several arrests and were able to follow the drug trail back to the original source which was determined to be Idigima and Weaver, according to police.

The Lancaster County Attorney said they will be charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl - 140 grams or more, If convicted, the crime comes with a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

Anna Idigima and George Wesley Weaver Jr.
Anna Idigima and George Wesley Weaver Jr.(Lincoln Police)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi truck sits across the eastbound lanes of I-80 following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
UPDATE: Minor injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash on I-80
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Connie Ulmer during her sentencing on September 23.
Broken Bow woman sentenced for stealing from booster club
Union Pacific employees in North Platte, Nebraska, dug deep – literally – to prepare a site in...
Welcoming to All: Inclusive Community Build Playground Opening Soon in North Platte
Amber Feltner, 37, died of COVID-19, just over a week after she was admitted to intensive care....
‘Complete nightmare’: Mother of 8 dies from COVID-19

Latest News

KNOP WEATHER STORY 9-24-2021
Goodbye to summer?? Maybe not completely....
Anna Idigima and George Wesley Weaver Jr.
Spike in overdoses linked to drugs stolen from Nebraska State Patrol evidence room
Connie Ulmer during her sentencing on September 23.
Broken Bow woman sentenced for stealing from booster club
The current sign welcoming visitors to the Buffalo Bill State Recreational Area.
Creating a new Buffalo Bill park experience