Broken Bow woman sentenced for stealing from booster club

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On September 23, Broken Bow woman Connie Ulmer was sentenced for allegedly stealing funds from the Broken Bow booster club. Ulmer has been sentenced to five years of probation with many conditions including that she cannot volunteer or work in financial roles.

Ulmer was the booster club treasurer for a couple of years. An affidavit confirmed that Ulmer wrote checks ranging from $6,395 to $19,776 from the Broken Bow booster club account to her businesses and to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to pay for her child’s tuition.

Ulmer’s attorney, Brian J. Davis of Cozad, shared with the court that the last debt Ulmer has to pay is her sentence.

“She has taken responsibility for her actions from the beginning,” said Davis. “She has paid over $60,000 in restitution.”

According to Kayla Haberstick, the Deputy Attorney in Custer County, Connie Ulmer had “different avenues she could have used before stealing from the clients.”

Before concluding Ulmer’s sentencing, Judge Karin Noakes shared words of encouragement for the upcoming days.

“You had a big lapse of judgment, obviously,” said Judge Noakes. “One lapse of judgment shouldn’t define your entire life. Eventually, you will get through this. There are going to be some people you are not going to win over. My experience has been that people are very forgiving and if you show them that you have rehabilitated and are doing the right things. People will come around.”

Ulmer will now serve five years on probation.

