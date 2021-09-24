Creating a new Buffalo Bill park experience

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Today, Nebraska Game and Parks hosted a virtual public hearing outlining ways to enhance the Buffalo Bill Historical State Park. Nebraska Game and Parks wants the public working hand and hand in creating new attractions at the state park. They are looking to combine their excitement with history to cultivate an iconic experience at the Buffalo Bill State Historical Park. To accomplish this, Nebraska Game and Parks presented four separate concepts including park entrance, a visitor center, natural playground and shooting sports complex.

Right now, there are logs with a sign that welcomes people to the Buffalo Bill Historical State Park. Nebraska Game and Parks presented a gateway they think is “befitting of a state park.” They believe creating a grand archway or welcoming sign will “elevate the additional elements of the park.” In the layouts presented, the gateway sign would go on the southside of the park.

According to Game and Parks, there used to be a T-shaped barn on the property, but it burned down years ago. To pay homage to the land and Buffalo Bill, they want to recreate the barn for a visitor center that would “enhance the mansion. The visitor center would serve as a functional space with many amenities such as a gift shop, offices, an event room, a crane viewing area and a patio. In recreating the T-shaped barn, it is unknown how the building looks outside of grainy, old photos. The building would be a new structure with a historical concept.

Other concepts presented include a natural playground using wagon trains as play structures and nature pathways.

One addition to the park could be a shooting sports complex. It could only be located in a specific area, so it does not affect animals. The complex would house an archery range and shooting range.

The public hearing gave a voice to the community to enhance the experience at Buffalo Bill State Park. After each segment presentation, attendees were polled.

For more information, visit http://outdoornebraska.gov/buffalobillranch/

