Painting North Platte purple for cancer research

Relay for life for the plains is Sept. 25 in Downtown North Platte.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Relay For Life of the Plains hosted many events to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Leading up to the official race, the local Relay For Life chapter held movie nights and scavenger hunts to recruit more racers and fundraise for cancer research.

“Painting the town purple” showcases people’s artistic talents and personal experiences. Different businesses, families and organizations decorated palettes sharing different stories of survivors, remembrance and hope. There were 31 palettes painted for this year’s fundraiser.

“My stepdad had cancer, and mom’s parents had cancer,” said Anna Frederick, Relay For Life Committee. “Breast cancer also runs on my mom’s side of the family. Cancer runs thick in our family, and that is why I relay.”

Relay For Life of the Plains extends further than Lincoln County. Cancer touches many people’s lives, so the organizer extended the race to the areas that the Callahan Cancer Center covers. This year there were palettes decorated from Curtis, Stapleton, North Platte and Wellfleet.

Relay For Life of the Plains is Sept. 25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Downtown North Platte. The palettes will be auctioned off starting around 7 p.m., and the money will go to the American Cancer Society.

