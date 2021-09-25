Custer County honors fallen firefighter

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Broken Bow Fire Department honored James Bissonette Friday by bringing the fallen firefighter home.

Firefighters met the family at the Custer County Line on Highway 2 where they escorted his body to a mortuary in Broken Bow.

Residents lined the streets to honor Bissonette during the motorcade.

According to a press release from Broken Bow Fire Chief Jason Baum, Bissonette joined the Broken Bow Volunteer Fire Department in October 2019.

The Broken Bow Fire Department was asked to assist with the wildfires in Banner County last month. Bissonette became ill after he returned home.

He died Thursday at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln after a month long courageous battle with COVID-19

He leaves behind his wife Michaela and two children. He was 32-years-old.

Michaela tells NBC Nebraska News 2, “James was one of the most selfless and hardworking people. He was the friend that would be the first to ask, “what needs done?”. He loved his family more than anything and his family was not just by blood, but friends were included! You would not find him watching TV, but instead outside working on something or playing with his kids! Volunteering had become a passion of his and being a volunteer firefighter and driving the ambulance was something he loved to do! He made the decision to be an organ donor and he was able to fulfill that wish! He will forever be our Hero!”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

