Friday Night Football: North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was Homecoming at North Platte and the Bulldogs were facing off against the Lincoln Northeast Rockets.

We pick up the action in the Second Quarter and the Rockets are in the red zone and Dylan Gray is gonna dive just inside the goal line and the Rockets are going to go up 14-6 over the Bulldogs.

Still in the Second Quarter, the Bulldogs now have their turn and it’s Brock Roblee who get’s the hand off and plows up the middle to get into Rocket’s territory. On the very next play Caleb Tonkinson pulls it down and he is going to get it done himself, he punches it into the end zone. Then on the two point conversion Tate Janas is going to find the end zone and the game is tied going into halftime 14 a piece.

Jumping to the Fourth Quarter Tonkinson is going to pitch it to Vince Genatone and he is going to take it all the way to the end zone for a Bulldog’s touchdown.

The Dawgs will go on to win this one 37-14.

Next week the North Platte Bulldogs will be on the road next week at Creighton Prep.

