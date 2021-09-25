Friday Night Football: Saint Pat’s vs. Bridgeport

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Saint Pat’s Irish took on Bridgeport Bulldogs for their homecoming game. Earlier that day, the fighting Irish held a pep rally with the hopes the football team would dance their way in the end zone.

By the second half of the game, Saint Pat’s was up by fifty points. One could say the fighting Irish stayed true their name.

The Irish are celebrating big as they win over Bridgeport 57 to 15.

Next week, the Irish will be facing Chase County at 7 p.m.

