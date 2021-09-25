Friday Night Football: Sandhills Valley vs. Pleasanton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was a great fall night for some football out in Stapleton where the Sandhills Valley Mavericks were facing off against the Pleasanton Bulldogs. Both teams come into this one with 3-1 records, but the Mavericks having won their last three while the Bulldogs are coming off a loss from last week to Ansley/Litchfield.

We pick things up early in the second quarter where it’s 20-8 Mavericks, and it doesn’t take the Mavericks much time to get things going. Quarterback Cole Kramer with a lateral pass to Jaxton Starr and he dances down the left side of the field. He tries to stay in bounds and does, he takes it all the way to the end zone to put six more on the board for the Mavericks. The two point conversion try was no good though 26-8 Mavericks.

On the Mavericks next possession it’s fourth down. Kramer with the fake punt he finds Caleb Burnside down field they are going to connect for a Sandhills Valley First down. A few plays later Kramer is going to drop back in the pocket and he will find Starr down field. Those two are going to connect and that will be six more for the Mavericks making it 32-8.

The Bulldogs are going to come from behind in the second half to get the win to get 38-32 over the Mavericks.

Sandhills Valley will be on the road next week in South Loup taking on the Wolves.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.