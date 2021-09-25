Advertisement

Friday Night Football: Wallace vs. Paxton

By Marresa Burke
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On September 24, the Wallace Wildcats faced the Paxton Tigers. On the opening drive, the Wildcats gain some yards, but two tigers pounce before he makes it to the end zone.

A few plays later, the Wildcats return the favor and takedown Tiger Kobe Florom.

Wildcats Kolton Hager shakes off two tigers before sending a Hail Mary to Camden McConnell, but it was incomplete.

One of the biggest plays of the night occurred when Paxton tiger Caden Holm tried to make his way down the field and wildcats take him down. On Holm’s way down, Camden McConnell intercepted the ball and scored.

The Wallace Wildcats win over Paxton, 40 to 0.

The Wildcats’ next game is Oct. 1 against Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at 7 p.m.

The Paxton Tigers will face Wauneta-Palisade at 7 p.m. next week.

