Friday Night Sports Hero: Sedina Hayes

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Friday Night Sports Hero is Sedina Hayes who is a Senior on the Volleyball team at North Platte High School. Sedina is a Setter for the Bulldogs, but could really play anywhere on the court. Sedina first began playing Volleyball when she was young, although, she says her first love was basketball. One day though, her mom came home to tell Sedina that she had signed her up for Volleyball. At first, Sedina says she was skeptical about trying the new sport, but after the first practice she says the rest was history.

“I love playing Volleyball it’s one of my favorite sports,” says Hayes.

Clancy Hammond, the Head Coach of the North Platte High School Volleyball Team, has been coaching Sedina since she was in 8th grade. Clancy says that not only has Sedina grown as a player on the court, but has also developed and as leader throughout her time in the program.

“It’s just been awesome to see her grow and to see how much her leadership has improved in the last couple of years just from last year to this year she has grown as a person, as a player, as a teammate on the court it’s just been awesome to watch her grow,” Hammond says.

This year Sedina made a big move. During her previous seasons she played middle right side, but this year Coach Hammond moved Sedina to Setter. Having never played Setter before Sedina was up for the challenge and has really excelled at the position according to Coach Hammond.

“Last year she was primarily a hitter in the front row, this year we have had her move to back row setter, to all around setter, in addition to hitting as well. So, seeing her able to handle that different role has really shown the maturity that she has grown to have now and just the capabilities she has on the court has been ridiculous from last year to this year it’s been crazy how much she’s grown and improved,” explains Hammond.

When asked what she would consider her biggest accomplishment with Volleyball, Sedina referenced last year’s State Title run. Last year was her first year being apart of the Varsity Squad. According to Sedina it was great being able to contribute to the success of the team, but also getting to learn on the court from last year’s senior’s.

“When we went to state it felt surreal and stuff like it was crazy and stuff. It was just nice because we worked so hard during the whole season and to finally accomplish like “”the goal”” that every team in Nebraska like they want to go to state you know. Like for us we had accomplished that with such a new team, it was amazing I loved every second of it,” Hayes explains.

When it comes to her growth in leadership, Sedina attributes most of that to the Seniors she got to learn from last year. She says she is trying to take their leadership style and what she learned from them and implement it to her style of leadership this year.

“There were a few girls on the team that I really looked up to because of like how they led and how much they like coached me through things, like yeah Clancy’s an amazing coach, but like having those girls on the court out there with you coaching like that helps as well, so I think like that’s one thing I really wanted to be this year for the other girls is someone they can come to and ask for advice or, honestly just like come to and talk about anything. So, I think that’s like such a huge difference is that I’ve gotten more responsibility and stuff I’ve been more vocal about what we need to improve on,” explains Hayes.

According to Sedina’s teammate, Senior Outside Hitter Kylie Harvey, she is doing a great job at being an active leader on the team.

“Sedina is a leader on the court like this year she picked up a new role becoming a Setter which not a lot of people can do that and on the court she pushes you really hard and she tries to help everyone out on the court,” says Harvey.

One thing that Sedina has had to overcome while playing Volleyball is staying out of her head and just playing the game. The mental aspect of sports is something that many athletes deal with and is incredibly hard to overcome. Sedina says that she has found a way to work through it

“I would get in my head a lot after I’d mess up I’d start worrying and stuff then I’d have to calm down take a deep breath and then be like, okay I’m doing this for my team and I’m here for my team,” Hayes says.

Best of luck to Sedina the rest of her Senior season for the Bulldogs and with all her other future endeavors.

