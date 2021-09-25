Game of the Week: Hershey vs. Gordon-Rushville

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Game of the Week features the Hershey High School Panthers and the Gordon-Rushville Mustangs. Hershey is looking to get their first win of the season this week, while Gordon-Rushville currently has a 2-2 record for the season and is coming off a big 55-0 win over Bennett County last week.

Let’s hear from Hershey Head Coach Greg Welch about his thoughts on this week’s match up.

The Hershey Defense has been giving up an average of 46 points a game this season and they are looking to improve upon that this week. Coach Welch says this week he is hoping to see a whole new defense.

“We’re just getting better fundamentally we’re making adjustments ya know we’ve been constantly working the fundamentals of tackling and incorporating that in every aspect and ya know we feel like going forward with that,” says Welch.

Last year the Panthers lost this game 35-14. Coach Welch discussed some of the key points from last year’s match up. The game was tied 7-7 at halftime, but after half Hershey suffered a costly injury and fell victim to the Gordon-Rushville Offense. This year Coach Welch and the team are hoping to write a different ending one that includes this game in the win column for the Panthers.

When it comes to preparation for Friday Night’s Game the Panther’s Coaching Staff has identified some key play makers for the Mustangs that they will be looking out for.

“Their Quarterback is very illusive good thrower just good Quarterback, so he’ll give us some trouble cause he’s a very good runner and they’ll run pistol option and then he’ll throw real well,” explains Welch.

Coach Welch feels that the keys to success for the Panthers in this game is going to keeping the energy from start to finish.

“Come out and play hard the whole game you know don’t beat ourselves in any aspect of it,” Welch explains.

There was also an important announcement Coach Welch needed to make; and that is that this will be his last football season as a head coach. After 40 years as a head coach at three different schools including: Hershey, Mccook and Seward he will be headed into retirement after Hershey’s final game this season.

“This will be my last season as a football coach and so obviously my last season you know coaching football here at Hershey and so a lot of great young men and a lot of good people that I’ve met you know and I appreciate you know the support and love,” says Welch.

So let’s see if the Panthers can get the job done tonight at home against the Mustangs.

We pick things up just after halftime where it’s 34-0 Mustangs.

The Mustangs have the ball and they are going to run it up the middle, but the ball is going to come loose, the Mustangs will be able to recover it. It was then fourth down and Gordon-Rushville was forced to punt.

The Panthers with their turn now, they have a third and manageable and they are able to convert on a pass to Cole Schwager and they have a fresh set of downs.

41-7 is the final score. Hershey is now 0-5 on the season and Gordon-Rushville improves to 3-2.

Next week the Panthers head to Valentine.

