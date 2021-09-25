Huskers take on the Michigan State Spartans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska returns to Big Ten Conference action this Saturday, as the Huskers travel to East Lansing, Mich., to take on the Michigan State Spartans. Game time at MSU’s Spartan Stadium is set for 6 p.m. Central with FS1 providing national television coverage. Nebraska enters the game at 2-2 on the season, following a hard-fought 23-16 loss at No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday. The Huskers went toe-to-toe with the Sooners throughout the game, and limited Oklahoma to its fewest points in the past five seasons.

The Huskers will be looking to even their Big Ten record after a season-opening loss at Illinois on Aug. 28. Nebraska will look to continue its strong defensive play in East Lansing. The Huskers have allowed just 33 combined points in the past three games, marking the Blackshirts’ best three-game scoring defense stretch in 11 seasons.

Michigan State is off to a strong start to the 2021 season. After a 2-5 campaign in 2020, MSU stands at 3-0 to open the year after an impressive 38-17 victory at Miami on Saturday. The Spartans are 1-0 in Big Ten play after opening the season with an impressive 38-21 victory at defending Big Ten West champion Northwestern. The win at Miami vaulted the Spartans into the national polls, ranking No. 20 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Spartans have relied on a strong running game to power their impressive start. MSU is averaging 263.7 rushing yards per game to rank third in the Big Ten and 11th nationally. Michigan State has also been tough against the run, allowing just 112.0 yards per game on the ground.

