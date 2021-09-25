Advertisement

Maxwell native sworn in as new Lincoln County Treasurer

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Alex Gurciullo took the oath of office in Lincoln County District Court Friday morning. She was sworn in by district judge Richard Birch.

The Maxwell native has a business administration and accounting degree from the University of Nebraska- Kearney and has four years of audit experience.

She worked for Manning and Associates in Geneva before applying for the job.

She was appointed by the Lincoln County Commissioner on September 13.

“I was ready to move back to the North Platte Maxwell area and I thought this was a great opportunity,” Gurciullo. “I have the training to do it with my accounting degree and all of my experience and I thought I could be a great attribute to the county. I’m a little bit disappointed with what’s happened the past couple of years so instead of wanting there to be a change, let’s be the change.”

The 27-year-old said she’s excited to hit the ground running on Monday. She’s the youngest person to be appointed to the position in the last 30 years.

