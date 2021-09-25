Ogallala rolls Gothenburg 26-5

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala Indians are back over .500 following a 26-5 home win over winless Gothenburg.

The scoring started early for the black and orange. Cameron Zinc goes from deep in his own territory to the endzone to make it 8-0 on the first drive.

Shortly into the second quarter, a pass by the Indian’s Harry Caskey finds Cole Stokey for another six as Ogallala leads wire-to-wire.

Ogallala (3-2) will head to Cozad next Friday at 7 p.m. while Gothenburg (0-5) hosts Mitchell at 6 p.m.

