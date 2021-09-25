Advertisement

Temps trending higher this weekend...

By John Walsh
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - As a cold front departs the state, drier air will work it’s way in from the west, as high pressure dictates our weather bringing generors sunshine and warmer temperatures through the weekend into early next week. Southerly winds will help push temperatures on Saturday into the lower to middlel 80s across Western Nebraska.

Sunshine and a southerly flow of wind will propel temperatures to summer-like levels.
Sunshine and a southerly flow of wind will propel temperatures to summer-like levels.(KNOP)
Warmer through the region..
Warmer through the region..(knop)

Autumn will show us her warmer side as a strong southerly flow will boost temperatures Sunday through Tuesday into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Temperatures pushing into the upper 80s and low 90s regionwide.
Temperatures pushing into the upper 80s and low 90s regionwide.(knop)

Changes will be come to our weather the second half of next week. Upper level energy will bring more active and cooler weather to the region. There is the potential for some much needed rainfall for the Greater Nebraska region but the specifics as to the timing and placement are still in question. Temperatures will not be drastically cooler but near the averages for this time of year with readings in the 70s .

Warm and dry through Tuesday, before cooler, wetter weather arrives to close out the week.
Warm and dry through Tuesday, before cooler, wetter weather arrives to close out the week.(KNOP)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi truck sits across the eastbound lanes of I-80 following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday...
UPDATE: Minor injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash on I-80
Anna Idigima and George Wesley Weaver Jr.
$3 million bond set for couple accused of selling drugs stolen from NSP evidence room
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
$1.2 million in drugs missing from Nebraska State Patrol evidence room
Connie Ulmer during her sentencing on September 23.
Broken Bow woman sentenced for stealing from booster club

Latest News

Temperatures will trend in the 80s and 90s. It will stay dry until late next week.
KNOP WEATHERCAST 6 PM
KNOP WEATHER STORY 9-24-2021
Goodbye to summer?? Maybe not completely....
Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Thursday, but warms up again for the weekend.
KNOP WEATHERCAST 6 PM
Temperatures warm into the 80s to near 90° on Thursday afternoon.
Thursday Forecast: Sunshine and warmer weather returns to the forecast