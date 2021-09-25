Temps trending higher this weekend...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - As a cold front departs the state, drier air will work it’s way in from the west, as high pressure dictates our weather bringing generors sunshine and warmer temperatures through the weekend into early next week. Southerly winds will help push temperatures on Saturday into the lower to middlel 80s across Western Nebraska.

Sunshine and a southerly flow of wind will propel temperatures to summer-like levels. (KNOP)

Warmer through the region.. (knop)

Autumn will show us her warmer side as a strong southerly flow will boost temperatures Sunday through Tuesday into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Temperatures pushing into the upper 80s and low 90s regionwide. (knop)

Changes will be come to our weather the second half of next week. Upper level energy will bring more active and cooler weather to the region. There is the potential for some much needed rainfall for the Greater Nebraska region but the specifics as to the timing and placement are still in question. Temperatures will not be drastically cooler but near the averages for this time of year with readings in the 70s .

Warm and dry through Tuesday, before cooler, wetter weather arrives to close out the week. (KNOP)

