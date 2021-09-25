Warm temperatures to wrap up the weekend, big changes ahead next week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Temperatures across the region were feeling summer like today with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Sunny skies were also observed across the region as well with little to no wind.

Warm temperatures across the region (Andre Brooks)

The reason why the conditions are nice outside is because of a high pressure system and this high pressure will still be in the area for the rest of the weekend. This will allow temperatures to be in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

High pressure dominating the weather pattern (Andre Brooks)

Warm conditions to continue into Sunday (Andre Brooks)

The warm conditions will end on Monday with temperatures remaining in the low to mid 90s with sunny skies to prevail.

Warm temperatures to end by Monday (Andre Brooks)

A big change is coming mid to late next week with temperatures feeling more like this time of year with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. There is also a chances of rain coming into the region as well with low pressure disturbances riding along a tough that will be in the area. Some of this rain could be heavy at times. This will be closely monitored as this could help allivate the drought conditions across the region.

A pattern change in the North Platte region coming soon (Andre Brooks)

A pattern change coming for the Scottsbluff region (Andre Brooks)

