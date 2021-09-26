Advertisement

Carbon dioxide pipelines may be opposed in Nebraska, Iowa

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The companies working to build pipelines to capture carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants and transport it as a liquid under high pressure to permanent storage deep underground may face opposition from farmers and environmental groups in Nebraska and Iowa.

One of the companies, Summit Carbon Solutions, has already started contacting landowners about the $4.5 billion project. Supporters of the projects, which include the Nebraska Ethanol Board, say the pipelines will be safe and would lower the carbon impact of producing the corn-based fuel.

That would help it meet goals California and Oregon have adopted for reducing greenhouse gas emissions to combat global warming.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Idigima and George Wesley Weaver Jr.
$3 million bond set for couple accused of selling drugs stolen from NSP evidence room
Alex Gurciullo sworn in as new Lincoln County Treasurer.
Maxwell native sworn in as new Lincoln County Treasurer
The community of Broken Bow honored fallen firefighter James Bissonette Friday.
Custer County honors fallen firefighter
Police car tape generic AP
Dead woman found in North Platte identified
$1.2 million in drugs missing from Nebraska State Patrol evidence room

Latest News

Omaha woman charged after authorities find 45 dead animals
FILE - Philanthropist Walter Scott, left, sits next to Leslie Jackson, wife of glass artist...
Nebraska billionaire, philanthropist Walter Scott dies at 90
relay
Relay for Life at the Canteen District
Warm conditions to continue into Sunday
Warm temperatures to wrap up the weekend, big changes ahead next week