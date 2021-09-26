Fiddler on The Roof connects with family traditions

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community Playhouse hosted their version of Fiddler on The Roof Sunday afternoon. The crowd at the event filled up the whole Fox Theatre, and many people enjoyed the show with playbills and popcorn.

The play had tackled Jewish village topics and themes such as poverty, social classes, marriages, dancing, religion, new customs from the outside world and according to the play itself, tradition.

This play featured many people to portray the characters, based on the book of the same name, but there was one particular performer that knows tradition all too well. Brandon Baxter, who portrayed the character Mendel, the rabbi’s son, understands how to follow tradition. His very own grandpa performed in the play as well. With that, Baxter wanted to continue this tradition by performing in the play and not to let his own blood line down.

“I got a call Wednesday night from the Darrell Drullinger, and I was at home....my grandpa would of been very upset with me if I said no to this opportunity, " Performer Brandon Baxter said.

Baxter said that he enjoyed performing in the play and Baxter even mentioned that he hasn’t performed in a play for more than 10 years.

“Well it’s been fun, I haven’t done a musical in a long time. It’s been about 10 years. It’s been fun to watch the process. From books, to memorizing, to props, to sound, to light, to live audience,” Baxter said.

The Fiddler on the Roof returns for an encore Oct. 1 through Oct. 3 at the Fox Theatre. For information about timing and ticket pricing, visit their website.

