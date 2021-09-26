Advertisement

Nebraska billionaire, philanthropist Walter Scott dies at 90

FILE - Philanthropist Walter Scott, left, sits next to Leslie Jackson, wife of glass artist Dale Chihuly during a ceremony at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, May 19, 2017. Billionaire Scott, the past top executive of Peter Kiewit Sons Inc. construction firm who helped oversee Warren Buffett’s conglomerate and donated to various causes, particularly construction projects around Omaha, died, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. He was 90. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska billionaire Walter Scott has died at the age of 90. The Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation that Scott founded said Scott died Saturday.

The foundation did not mention a cause of death. Scott was the past top executive of Peter Kiewit Sons Inc. construction firm. He helped oversee Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate and donated to various causes, particularly construction projects around Omaha.

Scott served as a board member of Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate from 1988 until his death. Scott and his late wife Suzanne gave large sums to the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Colorado State University.

