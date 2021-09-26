Nebraska Softball team wins twice against Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska softball team swept a doubleheader Sunday afternoon against Omaha in front of more than 400 fans at Bowlin Stadium. The Huskers won the first game 5-2 and the second game 9-0.

The Huskers combined for 17 hits on the day including four doubles from junior Brooke Andrews who went 5-for-6 in the doubleheader.

In the first game, Omaha was first to score after Sydney Ross got on base and Lyndsey Tucker hit a triple to left field in the top of the second inning. The Huskers responded with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning after sophomore Billie Andrews scored after getting on from a walk. Andrews advanced home after sophomore Abbie Squire reached on an RBI infield single.

NU was able to extend the lead in the fifth inning. Senior Courtney Wallace started the inning off with a single to right field. Senior Anni Raley then put the ball in play forcing the pitcher to make a decision, which resulted in a wild throw to first base advancing sophomore pinch runner Camyl Armendariz home on the throwing error. Brooke Andrews followed with her first double of the day to center field, scoring a run, followed by another double to left field from Billie Andrews extending the lead 4-1.

Omaha responded with a solo home run from Lexi Burkhardt in the top of the sixth inning.

Nebraska immediately answered the run. Wallace singled to right field in the bottom of the sixth and sophomore Caitlynn Neal hit an RBI double in her first at bat bringing in the final run of the game.

Wallace earned the win in the circle, tossing a four-hitter with five strikeouts as NU claimed the first game 5-2.

There was plenty of offense in the second game as the Huskers scored at least one run in each inning. That was more than enough support for the Nebraska pitching staff. Senior Olivia Ferrell started in the circle for NU and allowed only one infield hit in four scoreless innings. Sophomore Kaylin Kinney relieved Ferrell and recorded three strikeouts in the final three innings, preserving the shutout.

In the first inning, Brooke Andrews singled to third base while Cam Ybarra followed with double down the right field line. Mya Felder then hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Brooke Andrews for the first run of the game. Squier brought in the second run of the inning with an RBI double to right center field.

It was all Peyton Glatter in the second inning as she hit a solo home run over the right center field fence to put the Huskers ahead 3-0.

Brooke Andrews continued to stay aggressive on offense in the third inning, hitting another double to right center, and she scored on an RBI single from Squier.

In the fourth inning, Brooke Andrews had another double to right center, driving in two more runs.

Wallace led off for the Huskers in the fifth inning with a single to center field while Neal followed with a single to center field. A double from Glatter scored both Wallace and Neal. The Huskers went into the sixth inning ahead 8-0.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Brooke Andrews hit her fourth double of the day to right center scoring Kinney, who reached base on a walk.

The Huskers were able to hold the Mavs to only four hits and no runs during the second game of the day.

The Huskers are back in action Sunday, Oct. 3 for a doubleheader at Bowlin Stadium against Missouri at Noon. Attendance for both games of the doubleheader is free.

