Advertisement

Omaha woman charged after authorities find 45 dead animals

(WMBF)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman has been charged with felony animal neglect after authorities found 45 dead animals inside her home.

A judge set 47-year-old Jaime Kimbrough’s bail at $20,000 on Friday. The Omaha World-Herald could not reach her by phone for comment Saturday night. According to court documents, Kimbrough’s home was searched on Aug. 19.

Investigators said they found a garage with solid rabbit waste several inches high and a basement with abundant dog feces and mold. Two bird cages were in a bedroom with two bird skeletons inside. Thirty-eight dead rabbits were found in the garage, and five more dead rabbits were found at a second location owned by Kimbrough.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna Idigima and George Wesley Weaver Jr.
$3 million bond set for couple accused of selling drugs stolen from NSP evidence room
Alex Gurciullo sworn in as new Lincoln County Treasurer.
Maxwell native sworn in as new Lincoln County Treasurer
The community of Broken Bow honored fallen firefighter James Bissonette Friday.
Custer County honors fallen firefighter
Police car tape generic AP
Dead woman found in North Platte identified
$1.2 million in drugs missing from Nebraska State Patrol evidence room

Latest News

FILE - Philanthropist Walter Scott, left, sits next to Leslie Jackson, wife of glass artist...
Nebraska billionaire, philanthropist Walter Scott dies at 90
Carbon dioxide pipelines may be opposed in Nebraska, Iowa
relay
Relay for Life at the Canteen District
Warm conditions to continue into Sunday
Warm temperatures to wrap up the weekend, big changes ahead next week