Relay for Life at the Canteen District

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Relay for Life of the Plains help an event in the Canteen District bringing awareness to cancer and those who survived the disease.

Teams try to raise money by selling goods or having games available in hopes of topping the leader board. The winner will be announced in October. The current lead belongs to Lifesavers, who is comprised of members of the E.R. team of Great Plains Health.

There were also luminary bags that were lit in honor of victims and survivors of cancer.

“The bags that we have set up are luminary bags. Those are monies donated to those in honor or in memory of a loved one who’s had cancer. So those are $10 a bag. We’ve had several different people raise money for those bags.”

