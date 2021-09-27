End of an era at the Lincoln County Commissioners

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Monday morning at the Lincoln County Commissioners was a bittersweet one. The end of Bill Henry’s term has come.

Even though that his official term ends in 18 months, due to the deteriorating health of Henry, he has decided to end his term early.

“I want to apologize to the county for not fulfilling my full term but there is a time for everything and that time has come.,” Retiree Bill Henry said.

Everyone in the Lincoln County Commissioners’ office will dearly miss him and all the hard work that he has presented to the department.

“What stands out with Bill and his entire family, frankly because I was good friends with his brother Larry for year is their good common sense and hard working and dedicated on what they do,” District 2 Commissioners Kent Weems said.

Henry’s last official day in the office is on Sept. 30.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.