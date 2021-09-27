Advertisement

North Platte residents embrace late season heat

Warm temperatures encompassing the region
Warm temperatures encompassing the region(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the last few days, North Platte have been experiencing unusual warm temperatures across the region. Temperatures have been in the upper 80s to mid 90s, with sunny skies and breezy conditions.

With this heat in the area, one individual thinks that the heat is just hot but bearable, especially when trying to play sports or other activities.

“I think the sun is hot right now, but it feels overall nice, fall weather. There’s no wind. Perfect for tennis,” Tennis Player Jesus Ramirez said.

While the conditions have been on the warm side, another individual prefers things to be on the cooler side.

“I prefer it to being a little cooler so when I’m playing sports. It’s like not too hot , where I feel like in danger when passing out, “said Adrian Galvan, tennis player.

With it being warm outside, some people are just trying to enjoy the heat while it lasts.

“We’ve been enjoying the weather. We’ve been trying to get some sunshine before the cold front and before fall starts to really hit. So a little slice of summer here that we are trying to enjoy,” visitor Makenzi Humphrey said.

These nice conditions will not last too long, with a strong cold front coming later this week. This will allow for temperatures to drop and also for some rain chances to come into the area as well.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha woman charged after authorities find 45 dead animals
Family of Ryan Larsen speak publicly - 5 pm
Mother, sisters of Ryan Larsen speak publicly for first time since boy’s disappearance
One of the victims found after a dumpster fire in Fort Worth, Texas has been “tentatively...
3 dismembered bodies, including of a child, found in dumpster fire in Texas
FILE - In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
Man punches nurse for vaccinating wife without his consent, police say
Anna Idigima and George Wesley Weaver Jr.
$3 million bond set for couple accused of selling drugs stolen from NSP evidence room

Latest News

NSP hosted training sessions for the last two weeks at the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island.
NSP gives training on post-crash inspections
Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler on Tuesday with some added cloud cover, but...
Tuesday Forecast: One more warm day before cooler, wetter weather arrives
Bill Henry's last commissioners' meeting
End of an era at the Lincoln County Commissioners
KNOP WEATHER OUTLOOK 9-27-2021
A couple more hot, dry days before a major pattern change