North Platte residents embrace late season heat

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the last few days, North Platte have been experiencing unusual warm temperatures across the region. Temperatures have been in the upper 80s to mid 90s, with sunny skies and breezy conditions.

With this heat in the area, one individual thinks that the heat is just hot but bearable, especially when trying to play sports or other activities.

“I think the sun is hot right now, but it feels overall nice, fall weather. There’s no wind. Perfect for tennis,” Tennis Player Jesus Ramirez said.

While the conditions have been on the warm side, another individual prefers things to be on the cooler side.

“I prefer it to being a little cooler so when I’m playing sports. It’s like not too hot , where I feel like in danger when passing out, “said Adrian Galvan, tennis player.

With it being warm outside, some people are just trying to enjoy the heat while it lasts.

“We’ve been enjoying the weather. We’ve been trying to get some sunshine before the cold front and before fall starts to really hit. So a little slice of summer here that we are trying to enjoy,” visitor Makenzi Humphrey said.

These nice conditions will not last too long, with a strong cold front coming later this week. This will allow for temperatures to drop and also for some rain chances to come into the area as well.

